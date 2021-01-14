Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 243.8% during the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.4% in the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.62. The company had a trading volume of 12,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,609. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.13. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $56.98.

