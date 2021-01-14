Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF worth $11,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 35,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.67. 1,563,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,048. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average of $58.44. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $67.05.

