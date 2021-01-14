Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Charles Schwab Trust Co’s 2nd Largest Position

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF makes up about 4.8% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF worth $20,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,624. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.27. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $92.97.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

