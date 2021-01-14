Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Sets New 1-Year High at $92.92

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.92 and last traded at $92.86, with a volume of 1037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.63.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 278.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 762,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,458,000 after acquiring an additional 561,009 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,379,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,258,000 after purchasing an additional 482,643 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,226,000. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,572,000 after purchasing an additional 281,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 376,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,934,000 after purchasing an additional 188,403 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

