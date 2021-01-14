Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is GenWealth Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,016 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 9.1% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. GenWealth Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $27,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 458.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $104,000.

SCHV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.63. 522,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,452. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.66. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $61.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

