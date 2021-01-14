Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,361 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,185,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,795,000 after purchasing an additional 373,350 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 718,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,858,000 after buying an additional 205,993 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 436,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,200,000 after acquiring an additional 132,339 shares in the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 99.1% in the third quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 112,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 365,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,259,000 after acquiring an additional 87,757 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,772. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.63. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $71.93.

