Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Holdings Increased by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 70,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period.

SCHM stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,772. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.63. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $71.93.

