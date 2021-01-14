Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is Charles Schwab Trust Co’s 4th Largest Position

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.9% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF worth $16,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,796,000. Resource Planning Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $844,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 89,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,204,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,064. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $97.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.25.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

