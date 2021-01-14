Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is Charles Schwab Trust Co’s 3rd Largest Position

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,156 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.13% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $18,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,715.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $257,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 443.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

SCHP traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $61.79. 1,398,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,114. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.35.

