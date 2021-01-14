SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Trading 6.5% Higher

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) shares shot up 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.39 and last traded at $17.25. 713,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 552,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCPL. Bank of America raised shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on SciPlay in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SciPlay from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.77.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.64 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 3.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SciPlay Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in SciPlay during the third quarter worth $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in SciPlay by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. 16.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

