Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) (CVE:SCR) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) (CVE:SCR) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 208.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) from C$1.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

SCR stock traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,672,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.32, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Score Media and Gaming Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.28 and a 1 year high of C$1.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.29 million and a P/E ratio of -8.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.77.

theScore, Inc creates mobile-first sports experiences in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports mobile application, which allows to combine and push notifications on mobile-first breaking news, live scores, and stats.

