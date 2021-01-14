Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Trading Up 11.4%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s stock price was up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.68. Approximately 3,459,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,898,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $861.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $176.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

