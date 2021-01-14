Scotiabank Increases Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$5.75

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$5.75 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James set a C$4.00 price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.02.

Shares of ERF traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.89. 550,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.69. Enerplus Co. has a 1 year low of C$1.62 and a 1 year high of C$8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.33.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$192.84 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 0.29875 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 20,000 shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,852 shares in the company, valued at C$486,160.76.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

