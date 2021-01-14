Scotiabank Increases Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$3.00

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) had its target price increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KEL. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC upped their target price on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.52.

Shares of KEL traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.23. 1,248,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,851. The company has a market capitalization of C$420.37 million and a PE ratio of -1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.72. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.67 and a one year high of C$4.53.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL.TO) (TSE:KEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$48.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post -0.0200939 EPS for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

