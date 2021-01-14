Scotiabank Increases Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$5.50

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.58.

Shares of TSE:PEY traded up C$0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,800. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$659.73 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.91 and a 12 month high of C$4.04.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$86.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) news, Senior Officer Scott Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 221,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$631,294.95.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

