(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) Downgraded by Scotiabank

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) was downgraded by Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.30% from the stock’s current price.

RDS.A has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded (RDS.A) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. HSBC upgraded (RDS.A) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on (RDS.A) from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded (RDS.A) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on (RDS.A) in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

RDS.A stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.66. 3,531,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,099,569. The company has a market capitalization of $158.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.79. (RDS.A) has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $61.17.

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter. (RDS.A) had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that (RDS.A) will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

