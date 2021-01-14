Scotiabank Raises Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to $42.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.23% from the company’s current price.

CNQ has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

NYSE CNQ traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 445,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,678,115. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of -73.08 and a beta of 1.90. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

