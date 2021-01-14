Scotiabank Raises Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target to $9.25

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $7.00 to $9.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut Cenovus Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.52.

NYSE:CVE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.50. 856,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,063,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 3.12.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,594,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 34,464 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 498.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 19,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 25.6% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

