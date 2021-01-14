Scotiabank Raises Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$4.25

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CPG. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.85 to C$3.65 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.22.

Shares of TSE:CPG traded up C$0.32 on Thursday, hitting C$3.90. 5,002,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,207,672. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$5.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.61.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$422.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

