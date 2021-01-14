Scotiabank Raises Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$7.25

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$7.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s previous close.

FRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:FRU traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 385,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,499. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$2.30 and a 1 year high of C$8.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$744.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.57.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.