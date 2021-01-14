Scotiabank Raises Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$30.00

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SU. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$31.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$31.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.45.

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) stock traded up C$1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,841,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,324,823. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$14.02 and a twelve month high of C$45.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$22.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.22. The stock has a market cap of C$37.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

