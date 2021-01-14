Scotiabank Raises Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$8.50

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VET. Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.33.

Shares of VET stock traded up C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,170. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.05. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.20 and a 52 week high of C$21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -0.74.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.44) by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$282.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -0.7900001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski sold 10,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total value of C$47,944.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$273,991.20.

About Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

