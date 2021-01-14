Scotiabank Upgrades Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) to “Sector Perform”

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $11.00. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

Shares of MUR traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.51. 53,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,969,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.34.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $421.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $25,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,190 shares in the company, valued at $317,645.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 20,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,982.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,365 shares of company stock valued at $384,383 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 330,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 92,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 40,979 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

