Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 2,900 Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.25% of Cantel Medical worth $8,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cantel Medical by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,935,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,933,000 after acquiring an additional 270,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cantel Medical by 3,002.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,704,000 after buying an additional 1,228,477 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cantel Medical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,177,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cantel Medical by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after buying an additional 19,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cantel Medical by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 18,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cantel Medical in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

NYSE:CMD opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.90 and a 200-day moving average of $60.65. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 98.10, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54. Cantel Medical Corp. has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $89.10.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $297.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

