Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 3,300 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.37% of LGI Homes worth $9,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LGI Homes by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,422,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,261,000 after buying an additional 62,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in LGI Homes by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,079,000 after buying an additional 21,770 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in LGI Homes by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 762,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,577,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in LGI Homes by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,187,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGIH stock opened at $98.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.53. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $132.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.10 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LGIH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.86.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

