Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 4,800 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.20% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $10,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

DSGX stock opened at $57.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.13. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $63.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.85 and a beta of 1.20.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stephens raised The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.