Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 6,700 Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.64% of Systemax worth $8,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Systemax by 0.7% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 851,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Systemax by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 357,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 67,514 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Systemax by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 307,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after buying an additional 22,495 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Systemax by 35.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 246,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 64,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Systemax by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 208,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYX opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.64. Systemax Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $39.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.28.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.24. Systemax had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Systemax Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Systemax’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SYX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Sidoti lifted their price target on Systemax from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

In related news, VP Thomas Axmacher sold 2,790 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $99,435.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,702.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Dooley sold 2,313 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $83,614.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,354 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,180 in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

