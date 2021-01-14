Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 8,600 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.22% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $12,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,110,000 after acquiring an additional 448,244 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 105.7% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 489,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 251,784 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 78.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,673,000 after purchasing an additional 228,803 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $5,913,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $4,672,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HALO. Benchmark lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.29.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $2,036,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,608,161.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $214,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,727.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,668. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $45.13 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 282.06 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

