Scout Investments Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 244,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,836,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.24% of The Hain Celestial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,103,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,723 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,865,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,760,000 after acquiring an additional 633,238 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,201,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,686,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,164,000 after acquiring an additional 134,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 132,454 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAIN opened at $39.79 on Thursday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $41.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.04 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $498.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.59 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HAIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist Financial upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Truist upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

