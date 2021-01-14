Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Verint Systems worth $8,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRNT. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 271.6% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,672 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Verint Systems by 19.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,368,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,115,000 after acquiring an additional 386,879 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the third quarter worth about $13,579,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in Verint Systems by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,561,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,219,000 after acquiring an additional 137,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in Verint Systems by 18.1% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 653,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,482,000 after acquiring an additional 100,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,388,683. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 10,716 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $651,961.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,233.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,656 shares of company stock worth $1,800,817 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $70.00 on Thursday. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $71.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day moving average of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

