Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Ambarella worth $9,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 306.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 20.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth $113,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. ValuEngine cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $99.38 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $108.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.90 and a 200-day moving average of $61.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.09 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,429 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $489,967.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,578,536.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 1,287 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $101,415.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,208,586. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.