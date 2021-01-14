Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of HealthEquity worth $10,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,671,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,459,000 after purchasing an additional 189,130 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 24.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,996,000 after buying an additional 780,916 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 43.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,505,000 after buying an additional 1,108,938 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 60.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,299,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 94.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,238 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $125,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $710,157.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,981,754. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HQY stock opened at $75.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.78 and its 200 day moving average is $59.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,513.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.63. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. HealthEquity’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

