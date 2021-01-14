Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of BioTelemetry worth $12,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEAT. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioTelemetry by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in BioTelemetry by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in BioTelemetry by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BioTelemetry by 3.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in BioTelemetry by 1.7% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 24,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BEAT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Sidoti cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Colliers Securities cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

NASDAQ BEAT opened at $71.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.05, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.73. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $114.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.12 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

