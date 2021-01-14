Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Insperity worth $10,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 449.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,539,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,359,000 after buying an additional 2,076,922 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 1,183.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,284,000 after buying an additional 19,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 32,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $84.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $95.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.10 million. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSP shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 42,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $3,366,420.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,560,479.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $358,739.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,657 in the last ninety days. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

