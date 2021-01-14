Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Power Integrations worth $9,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,287,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656,180 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 90.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,841 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 120.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 99.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 80.9% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,192,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,037,000 after acquiring an additional 533,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

POWI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $94.83 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $97.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.17.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,163,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,924,357.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $3,263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,616 shares of company stock worth $6,716,509 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.