Scout Investments Inc. Buys 24,657 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,657 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Vericel worth $12,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,747,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,131,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Vericel by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,325,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 200,600 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 636,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 163,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 287.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 192,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 143,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Vericel alerts:

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $412,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of VCEL opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,692.00 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.85. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $37.98.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.