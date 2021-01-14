Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.10% of NortonLifeLock worth $12,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,787,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,627,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,432 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 46.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,124,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919,787 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 83.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,840,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 121.1% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,061,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,801,000 after buying an additional 1,677,059 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Shares of NLOK opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

