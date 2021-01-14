Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,356 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,232 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.09% of Credicorp worth $12,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,651,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,695,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 17.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAP opened at $159.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.07 and its 200-day moving average is $135.75. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $220.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $929.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.33.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

