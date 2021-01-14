Scout Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,347 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.16% of Performance Food Group worth $10,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in Performance Food Group by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 5,591 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Performance Food Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

PFGC opened at $50.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.09 and a beta of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $299,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,882 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $181,561.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,952.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,882 shares of company stock valued at $713,981 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

