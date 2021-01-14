Scout Investments Inc. Has $11.10 Million Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.72% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $11,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 27.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 125.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 193,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,663,000 after purchasing an additional 107,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USPH. ValuEngine cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Physical Therapy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $640,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,188. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USPH opened at $129.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.34. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $134.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $108.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.43 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

