Scout Investments Inc. Has $11.58 Million Stake in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.14% of Inphi worth $11,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHI. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inphi during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Inphi by 167.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Inphi by 29,500.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total transaction of $69,468,959.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,312,133.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Inphi from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHI opened at $169.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -131.19, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.22. Inphi Co. has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $172.61.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $180.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.59 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

