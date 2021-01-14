Scout Investments Inc. Has $13.49 Million Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $13,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 319.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $234,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $234,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $255,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,010.00 on Thursday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $629.21 and a 12-month high of $1,168.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $995.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $910.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.58.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTM. BidaskClub upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

In other news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 3,609,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $68,587,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.