Scout Investments Inc. Has $8.60 Million Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,567 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.18% of Qualys worth $8,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,337,000 after acquiring an additional 289,897 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Qualys by 36.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 645,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,261,000 after buying an additional 171,587 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 24,522.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 146,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after buying an additional 145,663 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc acquired a new stake in Qualys in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,246,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 224.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after buying an additional 61,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $116.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.89. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $126.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $178,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,290.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $300,210.00. Insiders sold 225,919 shares of company stock valued at $21,102,512 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.