Scout Investments Inc. Has $8.94 Million Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $8,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 9.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 3.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Twitter by 1.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Twitter by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 4.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $486,779.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $302,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,168 shares of company stock worth $14,285,823 in the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $47.22 on Thursday. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TWTR has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.51.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.