Scout Investments Inc. Has $9.54 Million Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of Burlington Stores worth $9,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,264,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,581,960.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,942.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total value of $3,423,450.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,399,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BURL opened at $258.10 on Thursday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $271.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.27 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.26 and a 200-day moving average of $212.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.16.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

