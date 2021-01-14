Scout Investments Inc. Has $9.73 Million Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.29% of Insmed worth $9,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 10.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,933,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,279,000 after buying an additional 1,467,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insmed by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,396,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,786,000 after buying an additional 959,588 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,718,000 after buying an additional 1,567,605 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 498.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,347,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after buying an additional 1,122,357 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in Insmed by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 763,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after buying an additional 303,026 shares during the period.

In other Insmed news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,249.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred Altomari sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,516.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,800 in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INSM stock opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 2.45. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.61.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

INSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

