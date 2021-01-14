Scout Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.34% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $11,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,961 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 367,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 129,744 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $158,172.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $131,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,055. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Noble Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

Shares of KTOS opened at $27.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.54. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 694.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.