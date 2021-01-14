Scout Investments Inc. Invests $11.86 Million in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,858,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Enphase Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,076,443,000 after buying an additional 3,492,489 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,670,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,576,000 after buying an additional 2,730,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,165,000 after buying an additional 1,387,245 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 128.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,192,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 27.5% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,931,000 after purchasing an additional 904,307 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,542,023.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 5,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $587,327.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,155,568.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,853 shares of company stock valued at $37,435,421. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $203.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 159.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.15. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $222.43.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $178.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

