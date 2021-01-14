Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 3,600 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.23% of J2 Global worth $10,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in J2 Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in J2 Global by 5.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in J2 Global by 175.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in J2 Global by 50.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JCOM shares. TheStreet raised shares of J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of J2 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.45.

NASDAQ JCOM opened at $94.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.63. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.56 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J2 Global news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $155,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 294,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,465,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,550 shares of company stock worth $21,033,766. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

