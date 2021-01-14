Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 4,100 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.21% of Envestnet worth $9,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Advent International Corp MA increased its holdings in Envestnet by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 1,513,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,793,000 after buying an additional 677,399 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,115,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,100,000 after acquiring an additional 280,021 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,876,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,917,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,639,000 after acquiring an additional 91,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 94,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 64,579 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $84.44 on Thursday. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.53 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -649.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENV shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other news, Director Anil Arora sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $204,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $2,059,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,854,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,843,217 over the last ninety days. 2.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.